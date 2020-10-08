Esra Bilgic set to become the new face of a famous Pakistani lawn brand

After shooting for a magazine cover and becoming the brand ambassador of a network company, Esra Bilgic is all set to represent one of Pakistan’s biggest lawn brands.

Taking to Instagram, the Turkish star posted a beautiful picture of herself to announce her collaboration with Khaadi.

“On set with my Khaadi,” read the caption of the post.

Pakistani fans are smitten with the entire cast of Dirilis Ertugrul, especially Bilgic. The mega hit series has taken Pakistan by storm and the love for it continues to grow everyday.

Recently, the show earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as the best dramatic work to date.

The drama has gripped Pakistani audience with its daring protagonist, cliffhangers and high production values.

