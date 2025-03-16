Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

TikToker Minal Malik performs Umrah after Leaked Video Controversy

ISLAMABAD – Controversial TikTok star Minal Malik performed Umrah during holy month of Ramadan as she embarked on a new chapter in her life after falling victim to a privacy breach.

The influencer with millions of followers found herself at the center of controversy last year due to her obscene clips going viral. Months after the scandal, the TikToker visited Saudi Arabia where she documented her journey from her home to her first sight of Kaaba.

For her fans, she filmed her journey, from packing her belongings, and leaving her home. It also captures her arrival at the holy site and ends with the powerful moment when Minal first lays eyes on the Kaaba. Minal is seen wiping tears from her eyes for being in the presence of the holiest site in Islam. She thanked Allah SWT for giving her the opportunity to enter the sacred place.

“Main Zaleel Tha Main haqeer Tha,
Tere Dar Ka Aik faqeer Tha,
Tu Ne Aik Hi Sajday Mein, Mujhe
Kya Se Kya Bana Diya.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minahil malik (@minahilmalik727)

Her recent journey to KSA comes after series of controversies surrounding her leaked videos. Her clips were all over the internet.

Despite the controversy, Minal’s decision to perform Umrah and share her journey with her millions of followers marks a new chapter in her personal life. Social media users have flooded her posts with messages of support and congratulations, commending her for finding solace and peace in the sacred journey.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

