What has Haris Rauf given to his wife in Haq Mahr?

The Nikah ceremony of Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf and social media influencer Muzna Masood Malik has been nothing less than royalty.

The couple made headlines for their extravagant ceremony, hefty-on-the-pocket haute couture attires and PDA-filled pictures that set the internet on fire. And if this wasn't enough, Rauf has given Muzna a jaw-dropping amount of gold in Haq Mahr.

It has been reported that the 29-year-old cricketer agreed to give Muzna 50 tolas of gold in dowry. A video of the newlywed couple's Nikah ceremony has been shared on social media in which the Qazi can be heard mentioning ''50 tola gold in dowry''.

For the couple's Nikah ceremony, the duo chose bridal haute couture dresses in ivory shades and rich embellishments for their big day. The price of Muzna's designer dress by Hussain Rehar was listed as PKR 690,000.

Rauf made his international debut for the Pakistan cricket team in January 2020 and made his Test debut against England in December 2022. In August and February 2022, Rauf was named in Pakistan's squad for the Asia Cup and then Pakistan's Test squad for the series against Australia.