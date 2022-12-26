Search

Lifestyle

What has Haris Rauf given to his wife in Haq Mahr?

Noor Fatima 10:34 PM | 26 Dec, 2022
What has Haris Rauf given to his wife in Haq Mahr?
Source: Daily Pakistan (Instagram)

The Nikah ceremony of Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf and social media influencer Muzna Masood Malik has been nothing less than royalty.

The couple made headlines for their extravagant ceremony, hefty-on-the-pocket haute couture attires and PDA-filled pictures that set the internet on fire. And if this wasn't enough, Rauf has given Muzna a jaw-dropping amount of gold in Haq Mahr.

It has been reported that the 29-year-old cricketer agreed to give Muzna 50 tolas of gold in dowry. A video of the newlywed couple's Nikah ceremony has been shared on social media in which the Qazi can be heard mentioning ''50 tola gold in dowry''.

For the couple's Nikah ceremony, the duo chose bridal haute couture dresses in ivory shades and rich embellishments for their big day. The price of Muzna's designer dress by Hussain Rehar was listed as PKR 690,000.

Rauf made his international debut for the Pakistan cricket team in January 2020 and made his Test debut against England in December 2022. In August and February 2022, Rauf was named in Pakistan's squad for the Asia Cup and then Pakistan's Test squad for the series against Australia.

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Lifestyle

Haris Rauf warns fans about fake social media accounts of wife Muzna Malik

10:19 AM | 26 Dec, 2022

Inside the star-studded birthday of Humayun Saeed's wife Samina

03:49 PM | 25 Dec, 2022

Haris Rauf and Muzna Malik win hearts with new romantic video

12:49 PM | 25 Dec, 2022

Here’s how Pakistani cricketers wished Haris Rauf-Muzna Malik on their wedding

11:10 AM | 25 Dec, 2022

Has Aliza Sultan joined showbiz after divorce from Feroze Khan?

10:24 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Muzna Masood Malik poses with her family on her wedding with Haris Rauf

08:18 PM | 24 Dec, 2022
Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Advertisement

Latest

New Year's Eve: Here's how to enjoy fireworks and celebratory events ...

12:31 AM | 27 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 26, 2022

08:44 AM | 26 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 26, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.85
Euro EUR 259.5 262
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295 298
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 152 153.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.16 606.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.25 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 741
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.75 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.84 242.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 178,850 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Karachi PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Islamabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Peshawar PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Quetta PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Sialkot PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Attock PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Gujranwala PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Jehlum PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Multan PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Bahawalpur PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Gujrat PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Nawabshah PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Chakwal PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Hyderabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Nowshehra PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Sargodha PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Faisalabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Mirpur PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: