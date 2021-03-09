Alia Bhatt undergoes COVID-19 testing after boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor tests positive

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has taken the COVID-19 test after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor was confirmed coronavirus positive.

Her test results came in negative but she has still isolated herself.

According to Indian media, the Gully Boy actress takes the coronavirus test nearly every day and on Tuesday she tested negative.

Soon after Ranbir tested positive for Covid19, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram Stories to share an inspiring quote about ‘growing through’ life experiences.

The quote Alia shared read, “We grow through what we go through.” She wrote, “#TheGoodWord,” along with it.

It is reported that Ranbir Kapoor caught the virus while working on the sets of film Brahmastra, also starring Alia.

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor had confirmed through her Instagram handle that Ranbir had tested positive in his COVID-19 test.

She said “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

TheBollywood heartthrob had tested positive and is now in isolation.