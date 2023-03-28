Search

India to make biopic on Pakistan's 'Begum Nawazish Ali'

Web Desk 09:00 PM | 28 Mar, 2023
An upcoming biopic will focus on the life of Ali Saleem, a Pakistani television personality, reports IANS.

The multi-talented Saleem, who is known for his work as an actor, television host, scriptwriter and impressionist, gained fame through his unique impersonation of late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. His portrayal of the cross-dressing character, Begum Nawazish Ali, on various TV channels also garnered significant attention and recognition.

The CEO of EORTV, Deepak Pandey, announced production of the biopic, describing it as a story of boldness and courage. Pandey expressed the desire to cast Mallika Sherawat for the lead role, citing her fearlessness and ability to deliver a powerful performance. He emphasized the importance of creating stories like this to encourage people to be open about their sexuality and preferences.

Pandey went on to praise Begum Nawazish Ali's journey and the compelling nature of his life story. The character has interviewed high-profile figures from various industries and courted both satire and controversy. Despite this, he has managed to find a place in the hearts of the public.

EORTV, the platform behind the biopic, aims to raise awareness and educate mainstream society about the queer community by showcasing relevant stories on screen.

