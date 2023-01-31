Search

Lifestyle

Sarwat Gilani takes a stand against online trolls

Web Desk 04:35 PM | 31 Jan, 2023
Sarwat Gilani takes a stand against online trolls
Source: Sarwat Gilani (Instagram)

Lollywood's accomplished actress Sarwat Gilani has garnered accolades for her internationally recognised film Joyland and has cemented herself among the top-tier actresses in the showbiz fraternity. Her spectacular performance has caused a stir and got her rave reviews from critics.

The Churails star appeared on FWhy Podcast and said, “Let’s call out trolls because I feel that a lot of celebrities go through a lot of tough times, they almost fall into depression, insecurity and shame.”

She spoke out against online trolls who spread negativity and reminded them that celebrities are human beings with feelings who are greatly affected by hate. Social media provides ease of communication, but not all content is useful or respectful. She encouraged haters to reflect and avoid spreading harmful comments online.

Gilani called virtual hate “lethal”, saying it leads to people going off social media “because it creeps under your skin”. Speaking about herself personally, the actor said she refuses to get bullied. “I am the bully, I can’t be bullied. I will be a bully to people who are bullying me, always. I never bully weak or meek people. I feel that just because you have an internet connection and a keyboard, it does not give you the entitlement to put people down.”

The Qaatil Haseenaon Ke Naam actor called it our culture to always focus on the negative rather than encouraging the positive. “That has become such a cultural thing for us. We don’t raise anything, be it a leader, a political figure or someone from the entertainment industry. If someone is doing good, we will not talk about it. The ones who are doing something wrong, we will talk about them. It’s our culture,” she added.

The actor criticised the cultural tendency to only highlight the negative and not acknowledge positive achievements. According to her, it is common in our culture to only discuss flaws and shortcomings, rather than praising those who do well. This applies to leaders, politicians, and those in the entertainment industry alike.

Gilani entered showbiz with Dil Ki Madham Boliyan in 2005, and later starred in Malal. She has many hit projects including Azar Ki Ayegi Baraat, Jawani Phir Nahi Aani, and Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Zunaira Inam speaks out against Bollywood's portrayal of Pakistani women

10:21 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

SHC seeks progress report on removal of objectionable content against Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat

01:59 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Fiza Ali's latest video takes the internet by storm

10:01 PM | 25 Jan, 2023

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother files an FIR against his wife Aaliya

10:02 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

'Women who are cheated, beaten and harassed actually support that narrative,' says Sarwat Gilani

11:16 PM | 22 Jan, 2023

Khalil ur Rehman Qamar shares grievances against Mahira Khan 

09:59 PM | 21 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sunny Leone gets injured during the shooting of 'Quotation Gang'

06:36 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 31 January 2023

07:44 AM | 31 Jan, 2023

Forex

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee finally ended its losing streak against US dollar on Tuesday, gaining Rs4.43 after massive depreciation over the last week.

During the intra-day trading, the rupee was hovering at 266.75 with an appreciation of around 1.07 percent as talks between Pakistan and IMF underway for a stalled bailout programme.

Earlier on Monday, the rupee plunged by Rs7 and the greenback touched all-time high of Rs272. Last week, the local currency dropped by Rs24.54 in the interbank market – the largest single-day depreciation in more than two decades.

Finance experts linked the rupee’s recovery to exporters offloading some of their proceeds as remittances and export continued days after dollar cap was removed.

The country of over 220 million is facing a worst economic crisis with the forex reserved held by the country’s central bank remaining at critical $3.68 billion which were not enough to cover a month's import.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-Jan-2023/gold-continues-to-shine-hits-all-time-high-of-rs210-500-in-pakistan

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs205,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 182,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Karachi PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Islamabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Peshawar PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Quetta PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Sialkot PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Attock PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Gujranwala PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Jehlum PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Multan PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Bahawalpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Gujrat PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Nawabshah PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Chakwal PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Hyderabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Nowshehra PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Sargodha PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Faisalabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Mirpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: