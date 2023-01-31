PM Shehbaz asks all political forces to get united against terrorism

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appealed all the political forces to get united against anti-Pakistan elements.

Taking to Twitter, the premier said: “Through their despicable actions, terrorists want to spread fear & paranoia among the masses & reverse our hard-earned gains against terrorism & militancy”.

“My message to all political forces is one of unity against anti-Pakistan elements. We can fight our political fights later,” he wrote.

His appeal come a day after a brazen suicide attack on a mosque in the Peshawar Police Lines killed at least 95 people and injured more than one hundred others. The suicide bomber blew himself up when zuhr prayer was offered in the mosque. A number of police officials are among martyred people.

Meanwhile, the caretaker government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has formed a joint investigation team (JIT) under the supervision of the DIG to probe the incident, including the major aspect about entrance of the attacker in the fortified zone.