INDvNZ: Indian curator sacked for ‘shocker’ pitch in second T20I against New Zealand

LUCKNOW – A slow pitch of the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Uttar Pradesh state made a T20I match between India and New Zealand boring as no players from the both sides could smash a six in the second game of the serie.

It has become the first match on Indian soil to go without any six due to faulty pitch. However, the hosts managed to win the low-scoring match in the last over by achieving the target of 100 runs set by the Kiwis.

The wicket invited criticism from all sides with Indian skipper Hardik Pandya calling it a “shocker of a pitch,” Indian media reported. He said the pitch was shockingly slow.

Meanwhile, authorities have sacked chief groundsman Surinder removed the next day of the match. He has been replaced by Sanjeev Kumar Agarwal.

Currently, the series is level at 1-1 with the final match is scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.