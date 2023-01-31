Search

Sports

INDvNZ: Indian curator sacked for ‘shocker’ pitch in second T20I against New Zealand

Web Desk 06:13 PM | 31 Jan, 2023
INDvNZ: Indian curator sacked for ‘shocker’ pitch in second T20I against New Zealand
Source: BCCI (Twitter)

LUCKNOW – A slow pitch of the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Uttar Pradesh state made a T20I match between India and New Zealand boring as no players from the both sides could smash a six in the second game of the serie.

It has become the first match on Indian soil to go without any six due to faulty pitch. However, the hosts managed to win the low-scoring match in the last over by achieving the target of 100 runs set by the Kiwis.  

The wicket invited criticism from all sides with Indian skipper Hardik Pandya calling it a “shocker of a pitch,” Indian media reported. He said the pitch was shockingly slow.

Meanwhile, authorities have sacked chief groundsman Surinder removed the next day of the match. He has been replaced by Sanjeev Kumar Agarwal.

Currently, the series is level at 1-1 with the final match is scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

INDvENG: England hammer India by 10 wickets in T20 World Cup semi-final

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

Shaheen Shah Afridi designing new kit for Lahore Qalandars 

04:10 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

Indian trailblazer Sania Mirza bids emotional farewell to Grand Slams

05:12 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Newlywed cricketer Shan Masood, wife Nische Khan set couple goals with new viral pictures

11:42 AM | 26 Jan, 2023

‘Domination’: Babar Azam crowned ICC ODI Player of the Year for second time in a row

11:19 AM | 26 Jan, 2023

Pakistan’s Nida Dar named in ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year 2022

05:43 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

PCB appoints Haroon Rasheed as new chief selector

06:05 PM | 23 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan bans former hockey Olympian Khawaja Junaid for life over ...

07:00 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 31 January 2023

07:44 AM | 31 Jan, 2023

Forex

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee finally ended its losing streak against US dollar on Tuesday, gaining Rs4.43 after massive depreciation over the last week.

During the intra-day trading, the rupee was hovering at 266.75 with an appreciation of around 1.07 percent as talks between Pakistan and IMF underway for a stalled bailout programme.

Earlier on Monday, the rupee plunged by Rs7 and the greenback touched all-time high of Rs272. Last week, the local currency dropped by Rs24.54 in the interbank market – the largest single-day depreciation in more than two decades.

Finance experts linked the rupee’s recovery to exporters offloading some of their proceeds as remittances and export continued days after dollar cap was removed.

The country of over 220 million is facing a worst economic crisis with the forex reserved held by the country’s central bank remaining at critical $3.68 billion which were not enough to cover a month's import.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-Jan-2023/gold-continues-to-shine-hits-all-time-high-of-rs210-500-in-pakistan

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs205,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 182,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Karachi PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Islamabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Peshawar PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Quetta PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Sialkot PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Attock PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Gujranwala PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Jehlum PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Multan PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Bahawalpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Gujrat PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Nawabshah PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Chakwal PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Hyderabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Nowshehra PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Sargodha PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Faisalabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Mirpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: