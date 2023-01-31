Pakistan bans former hockey Olympian Khawaja Junaid for life over blunder in Asia Cup match

LAHORE – The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Tuesday imposed a lifetime ban on former Olympian and manager of the national team Khawaja Junaid for causing shameful exit of the team from the Asia Cup tournament.
PHF President Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar (R) has approved the ban in light of an inquiry reported prepared by a committee formed by former secretary general Asif Bajwa.
Last year, the Pakistan hockey team was disqualified from the Asia Cup after 12 players were fielded in last group match of the tournament against Japan. As per the rules, there are 11 players on a team made up of a goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards.
The inquiry report revealed that the team manager showed negligence in the matter, causing exit of Pakistan from this event and also world cup.
PHF, in a statement, said Juniad was summoned for several times to submit his reply. However, he did not appear before the inquiry team.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee finally ended its losing streak against US dollar on Tuesday, gaining Rs4.43 after massive depreciation over the last week.
During the intra-day trading, the rupee was hovering at 266.75 with an appreciation of around 1.07 percent as talks between Pakistan and IMF underway for a stalled bailout programme.
Earlier on Monday, the rupee plunged by Rs7 and the greenback touched all-time high of Rs272. Last week, the local currency dropped by Rs24.54 in the interbank market – the largest single-day depreciation in more than two decades.
Finance experts linked the rupee’s recovery to exporters offloading some of their proceeds as remittances and export continued days after dollar cap was removed.
The country of over 220 million is facing a worst economic crisis with the forex reserved held by the country’s central bank remaining at critical $3.68 billion which were not enough to cover a month's import.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs205,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 182,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
