Pakistan bans former hockey Olympian Khawaja Junaid for life over blunder in Asia Cup match

LAHORE – The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Tuesday imposed a lifetime ban on former Olympian and manager of the national team Khawaja Junaid for causing shameful exit of the team from the Asia Cup tournament.

PHF President Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar (R) has approved the ban in light of an inquiry reported prepared by a committee formed by former secretary general Asif Bajwa.

Last year, the Pakistan hockey team was disqualified from the Asia Cup after 12 players were fielded in last group match of the tournament against Japan. As per the rules, there are 11 players on a team made up of a goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards.

The inquiry report revealed that the team manager showed negligence in the matter, causing exit of Pakistan from this event and also world cup.

PHF, in a statement, said Juniad was summoned for several times to submit his reply. However, he did not appear before the inquiry team.