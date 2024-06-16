Mehwish Hayat's sizzling Instagram post takes social media by storm

Pakistani drama and film industry star Mehwish Hayat has once again won the hearts of her fans with a captivating Western-inspired photo on Instagram.
Mehwish Hayat is renowned for her exceptional talent in making any project she is a part of successful. Her fame extends beyond her acting prowess, as she has also established herself as a prominent social media influencer.
Recently, the actress, who remains very active on social media, shared a photo on the photo and video sharing app Instagram. In this post, Mehwish can be seen wearing a sleeveless black shirt paired with denim jeans. Her striking makeup and luxurious jewelry further enhance her already stunning appearance.
In the caption, she wrote, "Caught my eye on you."
Fans and followers are loving Mehwish Hayat's Western look, showering her with praise and admiration in the comments section. The post has garnered significant attention, proving once again that Mehwish Hayat knows how to win hearts both on and off the screen.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 16, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.7
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.9
|314.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
