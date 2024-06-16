Mehwish Hayat's sizzling Instagram post takes social media by storm

Pakistani drama and film industry star Mehwish Hayat has once again won the hearts of her fans with a captivating Western-inspired photo on Instagram.

Mehwish Hayat is renowned for her exceptional talent in making any project she is a part of successful. Her fame extends beyond her acting prowess, as she has also established herself as a prominent social media influencer.

Recently, the actress, who remains very active on social media, shared a photo on the photo and video sharing app Instagram. In this post, Mehwish can be seen wearing a sleeveless black shirt paired with denim jeans. Her striking makeup and luxurious jewelry further enhance her already stunning appearance.

In the caption, she wrote, "Caught my eye on you."

Fans and followers are loving Mehwish Hayat's Western look, showering her with praise and admiration in the comments section. The post has garnered significant attention, proving once again that Mehwish Hayat knows how to win hearts both on and off the screen.