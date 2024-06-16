Search

Pakistan

Karachi shelter to fit injured camel with prosthetic leg following Sanghar incident

02:00 PM | 16 Jun, 2024
camel in sangarh

 In a heart-wrenching incident, a camel from Sanghar, who lost its leg due to the cruelty of a feudal lord, has been transferred to Karachi for medical treatment.

Following directives from the President of the Pakistan People's Party Women Wing, Faryal Talpur, the injured camel was moved to Karachi to receive proper care for its severed leg and to be fitted with a prosthetic limb.

Under the supervision of Dr. Khushi Muhammad Rajput, an officer at the Animal Hospital, the camel was brought to Karachi late at night. Members of the Animal Welfare Committee escorted the injured camel and ensured its safe arrival. Upon reaching the animal shelter, a team of doctors immediately began the treatment.

PPP leader Sumita Afzal Syed reported that the camel is now resting comfortably at the animal shelter. The plan includes fitting the camel with a prosthetic leg and rehabilitating it to walk using the new limb.

This initiative follows a brutal incident where a feudal lord in Sanghar severed the camel's leg for trespassing on his land. The quick action and care provided by the animal welfare team and PPP leaders have given hope for the camel's recovery and rehabilitation.

The camel's condition and the progress of its treatment are being closely monitored, with efforts underway to ensure a full recovery and a return to a better quality of life.

Pakistan

04:02 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Roadside bomb kills 2, injures 5 in KP’s Kurram 

02:00 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Karachi shelter to fit injured camel with prosthetic leg following ...

01:29 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Punjab implements section 144 to prevent disposal of animal remains ...

12:41 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Check New Car Prices in Pakistan after revised Withholding Tax

11:02 AM | 16 Jun, 2024

Punjab govt bans Nigel Kelly's History Textbook for O-Level students

10:02 AM | 16 Jun, 2024

Tax relief proposed for salaried individuals in Pakistan

Pakistan

01:08 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Sindh landlord chops off camel's leg for gazing in his field (VIDEO)

02:50 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

'Where's our government?' Pakistani pilgrims share their sufferings ...

07:40 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Honda CD 70 Dream price update in Pakistan for June 2024

01:51 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Karachi traders arrested for selling Qurbani goats with plastic teeth

10:02 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

Sindh Budget 2024-25: Govt employees to get 30pc salary increase this ...

01:05 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Pakistan Income Tax Slabs in Budget 2024-25

Advertisement

Latest

04:38 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Varun Dhawan posts heartwarming father's day photo with daughter

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 16 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 16, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.50 280.65
Euro EUR 296 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.7 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.8 75.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.8 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 311.9 314.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: