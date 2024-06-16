Karachi shelter to fit injured camel with prosthetic leg following Sanghar incident

In a heart-wrenching incident, a camel from Sanghar, who lost its leg due to the cruelty of a feudal lord, has been transferred to Karachi for medical treatment.

Following directives from the President of the Pakistan People's Party Women Wing, Faryal Talpur, the injured camel was moved to Karachi to receive proper care for its severed leg and to be fitted with a prosthetic limb.

Under the supervision of Dr. Khushi Muhammad Rajput, an officer at the Animal Hospital, the camel was brought to Karachi late at night. Members of the Animal Welfare Committee escorted the injured camel and ensured its safe arrival. Upon reaching the animal shelter, a team of doctors immediately began the treatment.

PPP leader Sumita Afzal Syed reported that the camel is now resting comfortably at the animal shelter. The plan includes fitting the camel with a prosthetic leg and rehabilitating it to walk using the new limb.

This initiative follows a brutal incident where a feudal lord in Sanghar severed the camel's leg for trespassing on his land. The quick action and care provided by the animal welfare team and PPP leaders have given hope for the camel's recovery and rehabilitation.

The camel's condition and the progress of its treatment are being closely monitored, with efforts underway to ensure a full recovery and a return to a better quality of life.