Saudi Arabia, UAE, other Gulf nations celebrate Eid ul Adha with religious spirit

Saudi Arabia, UAE, and several Gulf nations are celebrating Eid ul-Adha today on Sunday with religious fervour.
Two major congregations were held at Islam's holiest sites Masjid al-Haram and the Masjid al-Nabawi, drawing over millions of worshippers.
After Eid ul-Adha prayer, Muslims will do Qurbani to commemorate Sunnat e Ibrahim. Significant congregations have taken place in other regions to observe Eid prayers.
In the UAE, mammoth gatherings for Eid prayers were also held in parts of country on Festival of Sacrifice.
Muslims in United States, Turkey, Japan, and Indonesia other nations are also celebrating Eid al-Adha today.
In Pakistan, Eid ul-Adha 2024 will be observed on Monday. Eid ul Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, falls on the 10th day of the Islamic lunar month of Zil Hajj, is celebrated by Muslims worldwide 2.5 months after Eid ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 16, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.7
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.9
|314.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
