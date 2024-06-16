Search

Saudi Arabia, UAE, other Gulf nations celebrate Eid ul Adha with religious spirit

16 Jun, 2024
Saudi Arabia, UAE, other Gulf nations celebrate Eid ul Adha with religious spirit
Saudi Arabia, UAE, and several Gulf nations are celebrating Eid ul-Adha today on Sunday with religious fervour.

Two major congregations were held at Islam's holiest sites Masjid al-Haram and the Masjid al-Nabawi, drawing over millions of worshippers. 

After Eid ul-Adha prayer, Muslims will do Qurbani to commemorate Sunnat e Ibrahim. Significant congregations have taken place in other regions to observe Eid prayers.

Eid ul Adha 2024

In the UAE, mammoth gatherings for Eid prayers were also held in parts of country on Festival of Sacrifice.

Muslims in United States, Turkey, Japan, and Indonesia other nations are also celebrating Eid al-Adha today.

In Pakistan, Eid ul-Adha 2024 will be observed on Monday. Eid ul Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, falls on the 10th day of the Islamic lunar month of Zil Hajj, is celebrated by Muslims worldwide 2.5 months after Eid ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.

