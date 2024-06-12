SBP announces 3 day closure on Eid ul Adha

Pakistan is gearing up to celebrate Eid ul Adha on June 17th after the Zil Hajj moon sighting on June 7th last week. In light of this, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced a three-day public holiday for banks, extending the holiday period from June 17th to June 19th, 2024 (Monday to Wednesday).

The announcement was made via a press release issued by the central bank, confirming the closure of all SBP branches during this period. This decision aligns with the federal government's directive, which declared a three-day country-wide holiday for Eid ul Adha from June 17th to June 19th.

As per the statement, all financial institutions across the country, including banks, will observe closure during these days, allowing employees and customers to celebrate the festival with their families and communities.

Eid ul Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, holds significant religious importance, marking the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage and commemorating Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.

With the festive occasion approaching, cattle markets have sprung up in various areas, offering a wide selection of cows, goats, sheep, and camels for sacrifice. These markets cater to the tradition of sacrificing animals as an expression of gratitude and devotion.

As Pakistan prepares to observe Eid ul Adha, the extended holiday period provides an opportunity for individuals to partake in religious rituals, spend time with loved ones, and reflect on the values of sacrifice and generosity that define this auspicious occasion.