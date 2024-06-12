This airline is offering turbulence victims compensation: Details inside

LONDON - Singapore Airlines has announced compensation for passengers who faced turbulence during a London to Singapore flight, the airline announced in a Facebook post.

According to the announcement, the airline will offer $10,000 (£7,800) to passengers who sustained minor injuries. For those with more serious injuries, an initial payment of $25,000 will be provided to address immediate needs, with further discussions aimed at addressing individual circumstances.

The incident occurred last month when flight SQ 321 experienced turbulence over Myanmar, resulting in the diversion of the aircraft to Thailand. In a tragic turn of events, a 73-year-old British passenger lost his life, and dozens more sustained injuries.

Singapore Airlines has yet to disclose the number of passengers eligible for compensation. Still, they could be over a hundred as the same number of passengers from the flight were treated at a hospital in Bangkok, with injuries ranging from the spinal cord to head and muscle injuries.

Initial investigations revealed significant turbulence, with the plane experiencing rapid accelerations and a sudden drop of approximately 178ft (54m) over 4.6 seconds.

After the plane landed, multiple passengers recounted harrowing experiences of being thrown around the cabin, with crew and unbelted passengers colliding with the cabin ceiling.

The affected Boeing 777-300ER aircraft carried 211 passengers, including a significant number of Britons, Australians, and Singaporeans, along with 18 crew members.

In addition to compensation, Singapore Airlines has offered full fare refunds to all passengers, irrespective of injury status; the carrier has committed to providing delay compensation as per European Union or United Kingdom regulations.

Moreover, the carrier has offered S$1,000 ($739; £580) to cover immediate expenses for all passengers and facilitated travel arrangements for loved ones to reach Bangkok upon request.

International regulations dictate airlines to offer compensation in cases of passenger injury or fatality during flights - a right ensured for the safety of the passengers and to press carriers to improve the service.