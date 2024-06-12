Search

Immigration

This airline is offering turbulence victims compensation: Details inside

Web Desk
08:08 PM | 12 Jun, 2024
This airline is offering turbulence victims compensation: Details inside

LONDON - Singapore Airlines has announced compensation for passengers who faced turbulence during a London to Singapore flight, the airline announced in a Facebook post.

According to the announcement, the airline will offer $10,000 (£7,800) to passengers who sustained minor injuries. For those with more serious injuries, an initial payment of $25,000 will be provided to address immediate needs, with further discussions aimed at addressing individual circumstances.

The incident occurred last month when flight SQ 321 experienced turbulence over Myanmar, resulting in the diversion of the aircraft to Thailand. In a tragic turn of events, a 73-year-old British passenger lost his life, and dozens more sustained injuries.

Singapore Airlines has yet to disclose the number of passengers eligible for compensation. Still, they could be over a hundred as the same number of passengers from the flight were treated at a hospital in Bangkok, with injuries ranging from the spinal cord to head and muscle injuries.

Initial investigations revealed significant turbulence, with the plane experiencing rapid accelerations and a sudden drop of approximately 178ft (54m) over 4.6 seconds. 

After the plane landed, multiple passengers recounted harrowing experiences of being thrown around the cabin, with crew and unbelted passengers colliding with the cabin ceiling.

The affected Boeing 777-300ER aircraft carried 211 passengers, including a significant number of Britons, Australians, and Singaporeans, along with 18 crew members.

In addition to compensation, Singapore Airlines has offered full fare refunds to all passengers, irrespective of injury status; the carrier has committed to providing delay compensation as per European Union or United Kingdom regulations.

Moreover, the carrier has offered S$1,000 ($739; £580) to cover immediate expenses for all passengers and facilitated travel arrangements for loved ones to reach Bangkok upon request.

International regulations dictate airlines to offer compensation in cases of passenger injury or fatality during flights - a right ensured for the safety of the passengers and to press carriers to improve the service.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

08:42 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Australia tightens Student Visa rules further and here are the ...

08:28 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

KP govt launches helicopter safari service to boost tourism

08:18 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Saudi Arabia introduces air taxi service as Hajj season begins

08:08 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

This airline is offering turbulence victims compensation: Details ...

09:26 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

UAE's work permit, residency visa documentation slashed to 5 days ...

04:06 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Japan to deport asylum seekers as fresh legislation takes effect: ...

Immigration

08:43 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Denmark unveils sweeping changes for foreign workers in healthcare ...

08:22 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Thai premier clarifies policy on proposed tourism tax

01:22 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Saudi Arabia registers record-breaking year for travel and tourism

12:55 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

UK, Schengen visa: Here's how much Pakistani applicants paid for ...

04:21 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Pakistan completes pre-Hajj flight operation successfully

08:09 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

These UK airports have reintroduced 100ml liquid rule: Read before ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:42 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Australia tightens Student Visa rules further and here are the changes

Gold & Silver

02:31 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 12 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 12, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.55 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 351 for buying, and 353.8 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.55
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351 353.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.73 748.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.14 40.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.92 916.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.55 172.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.42 731.42
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.1 73.85
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 310.57 313.07
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: