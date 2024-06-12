KP govt launches helicopter safari service to boost tourism

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced to start helicopter safari service for tourists at the Shandur Polo Festival.



According to a statement issued by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Archeology and Museums of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a memorandum of understanding in this regard has recently been signed with Petronet Aviation.



The statement read that multiple tourism and helicopter safari service packages have been introduced for tourists at the Shandur Polo Festival.

As far as the packages are concerned, the government has announced Chitral Airport to Kailash Valley and Lowari Tunnel tour as well as another package that includes Chitral Airport and Trich Mir Peak; package 3 includes Chitral Airport, Trich Mir and Qaqalisht Meadows and package four includes tour from Chitral Airport to Shandur Polo Festival.

To book the package of your choice, one can contact 03335455566 or email ChiefPilot@PetronetAviation.com and ops@petronetaviation.com.

The Shandur Polo Festival attracts thousands of tourists from the country as well as international tourists; this year Shandur Polo Festival in Chitral will start on June 28.





