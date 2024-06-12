United States supports Pakistani entrepreneurs by strengthening incubation centers

Lahore – U.S. Consul General in Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins congratulated representatives from 15 business incubation centers across Punjab on their participation in a U.S.-funded training that is strengthening the educational resources available to Pakistani entrepreneurs.
In her meeting at the National Incubation Center Lahore (NICL) with participants in the Tabeer Project, Consul General Hawkins underscored the United States' support for sustainable, inclusive, private-sector-led economic growth in Pakistan.
"Entrepreneurs are a driving force for innovation and economic growth," Consul General Hawkins said. "That's why the United States is investing approximately $500,000 in the Tabeer Project in Punjab Province, to directly benefit local entrepreneurs and communities across Punjab."
The 18-month Tabeer Project to enhance the quality of business incubation centers is a joint partnership between the United States government and Lahore University of Management Science (LUMS). As the next phase in the project, 15 individuals from Punjab's business incubation centers will be selected to travel to the United States for further training and cultural exchange activities relating to entrepreneurship.
The Tabeer Project is one of many ways in which the United States supports Pakistani entrepreneurs. Another example of U.S. support is the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs Program, which has supported Pakistani female entrepreneurs nationwide.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 12, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.55 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 351 for buying, and 353.8 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351
|353.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.73
|748.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.14
|40.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.92
|916.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.55
|172.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.42
|731.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.1
|73.85
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.57
|313.07
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
