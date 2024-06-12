Search

PakistanPakistan Budget 2024-25

Solar prices in Pakistan to dip as govt cuts import cost in Budget 2024-25

09:12 PM | 12 Jun, 2024
Solar prices in Pakistan to dip as govt cuts import cost in Budget 2024-25
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has proposed a major relief on import of items related to solar production in Pakistan. 

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb revealed it as he presented the budget for fiscal year 2024-24 in the parliament. The move aims at encouraging renewable energy in the country and cut dependency on oil for power production. 

The finance minister said the government aims at providing relief on the import of production plants, machinery, and raw materials used in manufacturing of solar panels, inverters and batteries. 

The move will help government save precious foreign exchange reserves of the country. 

Meanwhile, the federal government has proposed imposition of 18 percent standard rate tax on mobile phones of various categories. 

The finance minister said that the standard tax would offer equal opportunities and create a balance in the market. 

These are the reasons the government aims at imposing the 18% standard rate tax on various categories of mobile phones.

Budget 2024-25: Car tax to be based on it's price rather than engine capacity

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:20 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Government to extend medical benefits to journalists and media workers

09:12 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Solar prices in Pakistan to dip as govt cuts import cost in Budget ...

08:33 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

United States supports Pakistani entrepreneurs by strengthening ...

08:28 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

KP govt launches helicopter safari service to boost tourism

08:07 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

SBP announces 3 day closure on Eid ul Adha

07:53 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Government proposes 45% tax on non-filers in Budget 2024-25

Most viewed

05:25 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

40000 prize bond results June 2024 – Check draw list here

06:41 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Pastho actress Khushboo killed in Nowshehra for attending music ...

01:01 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Education Ministry Unveils Federal Foundational Learning Policy 2024

09:44 AM | 11 Jun, 2024

40000 prize bond results June 2024 – Here's complete draw list

10:41 AM | 10 Jun, 2024

Punjab police officers storm house, assault women in Chunian (VIDEO)

09:25 AM | 11 Jun, 2024

Two Pakistanis among 4 arrested in Saudi Arabia for running ghost ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:20 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Government to extend medical benefits to journalists and media workers

Gold & Silver

02:31 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 12 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 12, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.55 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 351 for buying, and 353.8 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.55
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351 353.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.73 748.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.14 40.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.92 916.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.55 172.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.42 731.42
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.1 73.85
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 310.57 313.07
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: