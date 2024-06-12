Government to extend medical benefits to journalists and media workers

Search

09:20 PM | 12 Jun, 2024
In a significant move announced during the federal budget speech for the fiscal year 2024-25, Minister for Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb, revealed plans to provide a comprehensive health insurance scheme to journalists and media workers across Pakistan. Under the scheme, 5,000 individuals are slated to benefit in the initial phase, with an additional 10,000 set to be included in the subsequent phase, illustrating the government's commitment to bolstering the welfare of media professionals.

Acknowledging the pivotal role played by the media in shaping public discourse and disseminating information, Minister Aurangzeb emphasized the importance of ensuring the well-being of journalists and media workers. This initiative underscores the government's recognition of the challenges faced by media personnel and aims to provide them with essential healthcare coverage, thereby enhancing their overall quality of life.

During his address in the National Assembly, Minister Aurangzeb commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for spearheading the revival of the health insurance scheme, a testament to the government's proactive approach towards addressing the needs of various sectors of society. He also extended gratitude to Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, and his team for their concerted efforts in reinstating the scheme, highlighting the collaborative efforts within the government to prioritize the welfare of citizens.

In addition to healthcare provisions, Minister Aurangzeb shed light on the government's multifaceted approach to tackle pressing issues such as climate change. He outlined the establishment of the Pakistan Climate Change Authority, aimed at spearheading climate mitigation and adaptation initiatives, underscoring the government's commitment to environmental stewardship. Moreover, the development of a National Climate Finance Strategy and the creation of a digital climate finance monitoring dashboard signify proactive measures to mobilize global climate finance and streamline data management for effective climate action.

As the government endeavors to address the intersecting challenges faced by society, including healthcare accessibility and environmental sustainability, the budget allocation for medical benefits for journalists and media workers stands as a testament to its commitment to fostering inclusivity and well-being across diverse sectors of the populace.

