Doctor gets over five years in jail for children’s unsafe circumcision

LONDON – A UK court sentenced a doctor to jail for five year and seven months for performing circumcisions on children in an unsafe manner.

Reports said Dr. Mohammad Siddiqi’s method of circumcision caused severe pain to children, and several affected children had to be taken to the hospital, adding that one of whom narrowly escaped death.

The 58-year-old doctor, from Birmingham, had been working as a doctor at University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust. He started performing circumcisions at people’s homes for additional income.

Authorities first suspended Siddiqi and later removed his name from the General Medical Council (GMC) register. However, he continued performing circumcisions, ignoring hygiene standards.

The Hampshire police investigator said the doctor appeared completely indifferent to the risks and suffering caused to the children.

Media reports stated that the former doctor confessed to 25 offenses, and the judge noted that he had made every effort to delay the case.

Later, he was awarded jail sentence by the court.