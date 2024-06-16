Search

Pakistan

Punjab govt shares new update for summer camps in schools during vacations

Web Desk
09:08 AM | 16 Jun, 2024
Punjab govt shares new update for summer camps in schools during vacations
Source: https://www.lnh.edu.pk/gallery

RAWALPINDI – Punjab government has allowed summer camps in state run and private schools for co-curricular, and sports activities during the summer vacations.

A notification issued in this regard said all schools can hold summer camps from June 20. These camps will be permitted for all classes and can be conducted from 7:00 am to 10:00 am only or from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

The school administration is required to ensure all activities and classes take place indoors. Participation in the summer camps will be voluntary, and parental consent will be needed for student registration.

Schools must ensure availability of basic amenities, such as cleanliness, clean and cold drinking water, fans, seating arrangements, electricity backup during load shedding, and more.

Furthermore, the school administration must ensure that participants bring healthy and fresh food, and a well-stocked first aid kit should be available.

Participants will not be required to wear uniforms; however, schools must ensure that students wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and hats to protect against the sun.

Public school heads are also encouraged to establish coaching camps for sports like hockey, football, and volleyball. These can be run by Physical Education Teachers (PETs), other willing teachers on a voluntary basis, or by staff from the District Sports Office.

The Chief Executive Officers of the District Education Authority and heads of private institutions have been instructed to adhere to the specified terms and conditions for the proper establishment of summer camps.

All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association President Kashif Adeeb Javadani, North Punjab President Ibrar Ahmad Khan, and Member District Registration Authority Rawalpindi Ibrar Ahmad Khan have welcomed this decision.

09:32 AM | 16 Jun, 2024

Dawoodi Bohra community celebrates Eid ul Adha in Pakistan today

