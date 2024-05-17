Summer vacation 2024 in Punjab to start from June 1 as schedule announced

LAHORE – Education department of Punjab has announced the schedule of summer vacations 2024 for schools and colleges as temperature continue to soar in various cities of the province.

A notification issued by the department said that the summer holidays will start from June 1, 2024 and continue till August 14. The institutions will resume the educational activities from August 15 (Thursday).

It has also changed the school timings across the province amid prediction of severe heatwaves. Schools hours will be observed from 7:00am to 11:30am on weekdays while the classes will conclude at 10:30am on Friday.

Met office in an alert said that due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, heatwave conditions are likely to develop over most parts of the country, especially over Punjab and Sindh from May 21 and likely to convert to severe heatwave conditions from May 23 to 27.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06°C above normal in Sindh and Punjab from May 21 to 23 and from 06 to 08°C from May 23 to 27.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06°C above normal in Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan from 21st to 27th May.