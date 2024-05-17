Search

Pakistan

Summer vacation 2024 in Punjab to start from June 1 as schedule announced

04:15 PM | 17 May, 2024
Summer vacation 2024 in Punjab to start from June 1 as schedule announced
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Education department of Punjab has announced the schedule of summer vacations 2024 for schools and colleges as temperature continue to soar in various cities of the province. 

A notification issued by the department said that the summer holidays will start from June 1, 2024 and continue till August 14. The institutions will resume the educational activities from August 15 (Thursday).

It has also changed the school timings across the province amid prediction of severe heatwaves. Schools hours will be observed from 7:00am to 11:30am on weekdays while the classes will conclude at 10:30am on Friday.

Met office in an alert said that due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, heatwave conditions are likely to develop over most parts of the country, especially over Punjab and Sindh from May 21 and likely to convert to severe heatwave conditions from May 23 to 27.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06°C above normal in Sindh and Punjab from May 21 to 23 and from 06 to 08°C from May 23 to 27. 

Day temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06°C above normal in Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan from 21st to 27th May.

Pakistan

04:25 PM | 17 May, 2024

Environmental NOC made mandatory for Punjab's e-bike scheme

04:15 PM | 17 May, 2024

Summer vacation 2024 in Punjab to start from June 1 as schedule ...

04:13 PM | 17 May, 2024

School timings changed in Punjab amid scorching heat

03:05 PM | 17 May, 2024

FACT CHECK: Has Pakistan made second marriage mandatory for men under ...

01:00 PM | 17 May, 2024

CNICs to be issued, renewed at UC level, says Mohsin Naqvi

12:15 PM | 17 May, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz now dons Elite Police uniform during passing-out ...

Pakistan

08:42 AM | 15 May, 2024

Rs100 prize bond list May 2024 - Check Online Draw Result here

08:32 PM | 14 May, 2024

Dubai Property Leaks: How many Pakistanis are on the list?

09:15 PM | 14 May, 2024

Dubai Property Leaks: PTI's Sher Afzal Marwat and Farah Gogi too are ...

12:15 PM | 16 May, 2024

Imran Khan's first photo from Adiala Jail goes viral

09:57 AM | 15 May, 2024

'Dubai Unlocked': List of Pakistani Elite who owns high value ...

10:18 AM | 15 May, 2024

Pakistan to announce new petrol price today; Check expected rates for ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:01 PM | 17 May, 2024

Thunderstorms and rain expected in Punjab until May 18, says PDMA

Gold & Silver

02:48 PM | 17 May, 2024

Gold prices register slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 17 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.25 280.05
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.77 747.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.28 913.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.45 169.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.95
Omani Riyal OMR 722.59 730.59
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 306.51 309.01
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: