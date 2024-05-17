Environmental NOC made mandatory for Punjab's e-bike scheme

In a decisive move towards environmental protection, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has mandated that the Punjab government's electronic motorcycle (e-bike) scheme must obtain an environmental No-Objection Certificate (NOC) before proceeding. This ruling was made during a hearing aimed at addressing the pervasive issue of smog and environmental pollution in the region.

Presiding over the case, Justice Shahid Karim emphasized the importance of complying with environmental regulations. He asserted that implementing the e-bike scheme without the necessary environmental clearance would be considered a criminal offence. This highlights the court's commitment to tackling environmental pollution, an issue that Justice Karim noted as critical and urgent.

The LHC's decision underscores the necessity of incorporating stringent environmental measures into government projects to mitigate their impact. The ruling is part of a broader initiative to preserve and enhance the urban environment in Lahore.

In addition to the e-bike scheme directive, the court has issued comprehensive orders for the restoration and safety enhancement of all parks within Lahore. This directive includes a potential imposition of fines to ensure compliance with the restoration efforts.

Furthermore, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has been instructed to restore seven sports complexes and provide a detailed report on tree-felling activities. The court has set a deadline of May 27 for the Punjab government to submit a comprehensive report on these environmental measures.

This ruling by the Lahore High Court represents a proactive judicial approach to environmental conservation, establishing a precedent for ensuring that development projects in the region adhere strictly to environmental standards. It signifies a significant step towards sustainable urban development and the protection of natural resources in Punjab.