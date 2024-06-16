Dawoodi Bohra community celebrates Eid ul Adha in Pakistan today

KARACHI - Members of Dawoodi Bohra community are celebrating Eid-ul-Adha across Pakistan on Sunday.

As Gulf states including UAE, and Saudi Arabia are celebrating Eid ul-Adha today, the Bohra community worldwide, including in Pakistan and India, is also observing this festivity with religious fervour.

A large congregation of Bohra community members flocked at the Taheri mosque in port city of Karachi to offer prayers.

Special security measures were arranged by Sindh police to ensure safety and security of the community during Eid celebrations.

The community members are also doing Qurbani after Eid prayers.