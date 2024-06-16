England advances to Super 8 as Australia beats Scotland in T20 World Cup 2024

SAINT LUCIA – Australia thrashed Scotalnd in group stage, and it helps England secure spot in T20 World Cup Super 8.

Australia restricted Scotland to 180-5 in 20 overs after winning toss and Brandon McMullen was a standout for Scotland, scoring a rapid 60 off 34 balls, while skipper Richie Berrington's unbeaten 42 and George Munsey's quick 35 helped squad.

Australia's leading guns Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh set strong foundation. Despite some wickets falling, Marcus Stoinis and Tim David guided Australia to victory, reaching 181-5 in 18.4 overs.

This win not only advanced Australia to the Super 8 but also pleased England, who moved to a superior net run-rate despite tying on points with Scotland.

The upcoming Super 8 promises more exciting matches as the top T20 teams compete in Saint Lucia.