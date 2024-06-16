England advances to Super 8 as Australia beats Scotland in T20 World Cup 2024

SAINT LUCIA – Australia thrashed Scotalnd in group stage, and it helps England secure spot in T20 World Cup Super 8.
Australia restricted Scotland to 180-5 in 20 overs after winning toss and Brandon McMullen was a standout for Scotland, scoring a rapid 60 off 34 balls, while skipper Richie Berrington's unbeaten 42 and George Munsey's quick 35 helped squad.
Australia's leading guns Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh set strong foundation. Despite some wickets falling, Marcus Stoinis and Tim David guided Australia to victory, reaching 181-5 in 18.4 overs.
This win not only advanced Australia to the Super 8 but also pleased England, who moved to a superior net run-rate despite tying on points with Scotland.
The upcoming Super 8 promises more exciting matches as the top T20 teams compete in Saint Lucia.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 16, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.7
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.9
|314.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
