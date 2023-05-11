Pakistan overtake India to take second place in ICC's ODI standings

Pakistan on Thursday overtook India to move to second place among the world's top teams in the One Day International (ODI) rankings of International Cricket Council (ICC).
Australia continues to be ranked first in the ODI rankings, while India drops to third.
The ICC announced in a press release that "Australia have retained their No.1 spot in the ICC Men's ODI Rankings after the annual update but face strong competition ahead with Pakistan and India on their toes."
"Australia improved their rating from 113 to 118 following the annual update, maintaining a slender lead over Pakistan (116 points) and India (115 points),'' ICC added
Pakistan could have stayed at the top of the rankings even after the annual update had they managed to complete a 5-0 clean sweep against New Zealand.
The annual rankings consider all series completed since May 2020, with series completed before May 2022 weighted at 50 percent and all subsequent series weighted at 100 percent.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 11, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|193.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,400 on Thursday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.