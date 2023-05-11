Pakistan overtake India to take second place in ICC's ODI standings

Pakistan on Thursday overtook India to move to second place among the world's top teams in the One Day International (ODI) rankings of International Cricket Council (ICC).

Australia continues to be ranked first in the ODI rankings, while India drops to third.

The ICC announced in a press release that "Australia have retained their No.1 spot in the ICC Men's ODI Rankings after the annual update but face strong competition ahead with Pakistan and India on their toes."

"Australia improved their rating from 113 to 118 following the annual update, maintaining a slender lead over Pakistan (116 points) and India (115 points),'' ICC added

Pakistan could have stayed at the top of the rankings even after the annual update had they managed to complete a 5-0 clean sweep against New Zealand.

The annual rankings consider all series completed since May 2020, with series completed before May 2022 weighted at 50 percent and all subsequent series weighted at 100 percent.