Search

Pakistan

Punjab govt bans Nigel Kelly's History Textbook for O-Level students

Web Desk
11:02 AM | 16 Jun, 2024
Punjab govt bans Nigel Kelly's History Textbook for O-Level students

LAHORE – The government of Punjab has banned history book by foreign author for O-level students, and its sparked controversy. 

A notification issued by School Education Department notified ban on O-level history book. Punjab's Minister for School Education Rana Sikandar Hayat and several other government officials also confirmed the development to a local media.

As the issue raised concerns among students and parents, the notification stated that the Punjab curriculum and textbook board in Lahore has banned the textbook titled "The History and Culture of Pakistan" for O-level authored by Nigel Kelly.

The government reportedly banned last year in May, and the June 13 notification serves as a reissuance to ensure compliance. However, none of the officials provided a reason for the ban.
 
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Aug-2023/cambridge-announces-o-level-igcse-results-in-pakistan-check-latest-update-here

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

11:02 AM | 16 Jun, 2024

Punjab govt bans Nigel Kelly's History Textbook for O-Level students

10:02 AM | 16 Jun, 2024

Tax relief proposed for salaried individuals in Pakistan

09:32 AM | 16 Jun, 2024

Dawoodi Bohra community celebrates Eid ul Adha in Pakistan today

09:08 AM | 16 Jun, 2024

Punjab govt shares new update for summer camps in schools during ...

09:19 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Eidul Adha 2024 namaz timings in Lahore; check full list

08:29 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

FBR chief says non-filers' electricity and gas connections will be ...

Pakistan

01:08 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Sindh landlord chops off camel's leg for gazing in his field (VIDEO)

02:50 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

'Where's our government?' Pakistani pilgrims share their sufferings ...

07:40 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Honda CD 70 Dream price update in Pakistan for June 2024

10:02 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

Sindh Budget 2024-25: Govt employees to get 30pc salary increase this ...

11:25 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

DSP, son among 3 held for robbery in Karachi

10:10 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Missing Japanese climbers spotted in Pakistan's Karakoram range

Advertisement

Latest

11:02 AM | 16 Jun, 2024

Punjab govt bans Nigel Kelly's History Textbook for O-Level students

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 16 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 16, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.50 280.65
Euro EUR 296 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.7 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.8 75.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.8 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 311.9 314.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: