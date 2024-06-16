Punjab govt bans Nigel Kelly's History Textbook for O-Level students

LAHORE – The government of Punjab has banned history book by foreign author for O-level students, and its sparked controversy.

A notification issued by School Education Department notified ban on O-level history book. Punjab's Minister for School Education Rana Sikandar Hayat and several other government officials also confirmed the development to a local media.

As the issue raised concerns among students and parents, the notification stated that the Punjab curriculum and textbook board in Lahore has banned the textbook titled "The History and Culture of Pakistan" for O-level authored by Nigel Kelly.

The government reportedly banned last year in May, and the June 13 notification serves as a reissuance to ensure compliance. However, none of the officials provided a reason for the ban.



