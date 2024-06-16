Sheheryar Munawar and Maheen Siddiqui's wedding rumors swirl online

KARACHI – Wedding rumors swirling around Pakistani heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar and gorgeous actor and model Maheen Siddiqui.

Reports online claimed that famous actor Sheheryar Munawar is slated to tie knot with Maheen Siddiqui, another known face of Pakistani showbiz industry.

Buzz of their relationship surfaced from a close source in industry, suggesting closeness between the two. The duo was also spotted in viral pictures, and it further specualted the gossips.

Fans and followers have eagerly picked up on these clues, flooding social media with discussions about their alleged romance.

Social media users were also quick to notice as Sheheryar was seen active on social media with Maheen, adding to the mystery surrounding their relationship.

Sheheryar and Maheen are yet to confirm the news, the possibility of alleged relationship and marriage that has already sparked frenzy among their fans. Unofficial reported further claimed that couple is expected tie the knot as early as December.