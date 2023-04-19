Search

Sheheryar Munawar breaks silence about viral video

Maheen Khawaja 12:29 AM | 19 Apr, 2023
Source: Instagram

Sheheryar Munawar's recent video where he was seen having a heated argument with director Sohail Javed has been making rounds on social media.

The video showed an enraged Munawar asking Javed to leave his house. While netizens were left wondering whether the feud was real or scripted, Munawar finally broke his silence on the matter in a new video.

In a newly-released video, Munawar clarified that the video showing him in an argument with director Sohail Javed was staged. He felt the need to come forward and apologise for the stunt because he believes that people tend to gravitate towards negative content and that negativity is what tends to go viral.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by H Pakistan (@hellopakistan)

Javed also appeared in the video and pointed out that people complain about media only showing negativity in dramas and movies. The two ended the video by revealing that they are working on a new movie and asked their fans to stay tuned for more updates.

Finally, both Munawar and Javed confirmed that their altercation was staged as a publicity stunt for their upcoming project, which centres around a similar story about a writer.

Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar set to hit the silver screen together

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

