Search

Sports

Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's record as Pakistan clash with USA in T20 World Cup 2024

Web Desk
08:46 PM | 6 Jun, 2024
Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's record as Pakistan clash with USA in T20 World Cup 2024
Source: X

Babar Azam on Thursday broke the record of his Indian competitor Virat Kohli during Pakistan's match against the USA in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Before today's match, Babar Azam, the 29 years old Pakistani batter, had 4,023 runs to his credit in the T20 format of the game and he needed just 16 runs to break Virat Kohli’s record who has 4,038 runs to his credit. In today's match, Babar scored 44 runs off 43 balls.

Babar finally achieved this milestone at the USA vs Pakistan, 11th Match of Group A of the T20 World Cup 2024, which is currently under way at Dallas. USA won the toss and chose to field first. 

Earlier on May 25, Babar attained a significant milestone in T20 International cricket, surpassing Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma. Babar became the second-highest run-scorer in T20 International cricket.

He accomplished this milestone at Edgbaston during Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I match of the PAK vs ENG four-match T20I series. Also, this achievement brought Babar closer to Virat Kohli's world record for most runs in T20 Internationals.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

09:17 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Pakistan reach semi-finals of FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup

08:46 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's record as Pakistan clash with USA in ...

06:58 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

PAK vs USA Live Streaming: How to watch PAK VS USA T20 World Cup 2024 ...

02:08 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan set 160-run target for USA 

11:02 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup Match 2024: Where to watch high ...

08:42 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma shine as India secures clinical win ...

Sports

11:16 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: Poor selection and management will cost ...

07:15 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Rana Sanaullah meets Pakistan Football League delegation

08:01 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Pakistan announce 24-man squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against ...

09:23 AM | 5 Jun, 2024

Setback for Pakistan as Imad Wasim ruled out of T20 World Cup opener ...

01:39 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in T20 World Cup 2024

10:42 AM | 4 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: England vs Scotland match abandoned due to rain

Advertisement

Latest

10:55 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Kangana Ranaut slapped at Chandigarh airport

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 6, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.55.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.15 
Euro EUR 301  304 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.45  356.95 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25  76.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 182.20 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.44 38.84
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.64 913.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.04 173.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.50 77.20
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.00 205.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 308.46 310.96
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: