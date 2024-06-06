Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's record as Pakistan clash with USA in T20 World Cup 2024

Babar Azam on Thursday broke the record of his Indian competitor Virat Kohli during Pakistan's match against the USA in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Before today's match, Babar Azam, the 29 years old Pakistani batter, had 4,023 runs to his credit in the T20 format of the game and he needed just 16 runs to break Virat Kohli’s record who has 4,038 runs to his credit. In today's match, Babar scored 44 runs off 43 balls.

Babar finally achieved this milestone at the USA vs Pakistan, 11th Match of Group A of the T20 World Cup 2024, which is currently under way at Dallas. USA won the toss and chose to field first.

Earlier on May 25, Babar attained a significant milestone in T20 International cricket, surpassing Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma. Babar became the second-highest run-scorer in T20 International cricket.

He accomplished this milestone at Edgbaston during Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I match of the PAK vs ENG four-match T20I series. Also, this achievement brought Babar closer to Virat Kohli's world record for most runs in T20 Internationals.