Zil Hajj moon sighted, Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid ul Adha on June 16

The Saudi authorities announced Thursday that crescent moon has been sighted in the kingdom and first day of Zil Hajj will fall on June 7 (Friday).
"Arafat Day falls on Saturday, June 15, while Sunday, June 16 will be the first day of Eid Al Adha," according to a Saudi Supreme Court statement.
Arafat Day will fall on the ninth day of Zil Hajj (June 15). Similarly, the first day of the holy month will be observed on June 7, while the first day of Eid Al Adha will be observed on the 10th day of Zil Hajj.
Meanwhile in Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is expected to sight the Zil Hajj moon on Friday (June 7).
Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said the Zil Hajj moon would be born on June 6 at 5:38pm. He said, “There are strong chances of the moon being sighted on June 7 as by then, it will be of more than 26 hours.”
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 6, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.55.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.45
|356.95
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.20
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.50
|77.20
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.00
|205.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.