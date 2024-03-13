Search

PCB unveils schedule for New Zealand's T20I Tour to Pakistan

10:41 AM | 13 Mar, 2024
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced New Zealand T20I Tour to Pakistan as Kiwis are set to visit Asian nation to play five T20Is.

As per the schedule, New Zealand squad will arrive in the Pakistan April 14 and will play three T20Is at Pindi Cricket Stadium from 18-21 April.

The action will then move to provincial capital Lahore, where Men in Green will face Kiwis on 25 and 27 April.

PCB said ticket prices for series will be kept affordable to ensure fans can enjoy watching their favorite players in action.

To buy ticket, you can visit TCS outlets or grab it online at pcb.tcs.com.pk. Details about ticket sales will be announced soon.

The upcoming tour by New Zealdn will be their third visit to Pakistan in last two years. Earlier, they visited Pakistan in December 2022, and January 2023 for two Tests and three ODIs as part of the ICC Men’s Championship.

Later in April of the same year, they visited Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi for 10 white-ball matches.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 2024 Schedule

PCB unveils schedule for New Zealand's T20I Tour to Pakistan

