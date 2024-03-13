PCB unveils schedule for New Zealand's T20I Tour to Pakistan

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced New Zealand T20I Tour to Pakistan as Kiwis are set to visit Asian nation to play five T20Is.
As per the schedule, New Zealand squad will arrive in the Pakistan April 14 and will play three T20Is at Pindi Cricket Stadium from 18-21 April.
The action will then move to provincial capital Lahore, where Men in Green will face Kiwis on 25 and 27 April.
PCB said ticket prices for series will be kept affordable to ensure fans can enjoy watching their favorite players in action.
To buy ticket, you can visit TCS outlets or grab it online at pcb.tcs.com.pk. Details about ticket sales will be announced soon.
The upcoming tour by New Zealdn will be their third visit to Pakistan in last two years. Earlier, they visited Pakistan in December 2022, and January 2023 for two Tests and three ODIs as part of the ICC Men’s Championship.
Later in April of the same year, they visited Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi for 10 white-ball matches.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.15
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.5
|750.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.19
|174.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.15
|733.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.88
|320.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
