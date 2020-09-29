‘Will not be silenced,’ Amnesty International halts work in India
Web Desk
07:15 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
‘Will not be silenced,’ Amnesty International halts work in India
Share

NEW DELHI – Amnesty International has halted its work after reprisal from the Indian government, the latest report say.

The Amnesty International has been stopped by the Modi government for highlighting human rights violations in India.

“The continuing crackdown on @AIIndia over the last two years and the complete freezing of bank accounts is not accidental. This is not the end of Amnesty India's commitment to human rights, we will not be silenced by the attacks of the government,” tweeted Amnesty International India.

The NGO also said: “This is an egregious and shameful act by the Indian Government. Sadly, this enormously important work standing up for victims has been met with the heavy-handed tactics that Indian civil society has become increasingly familiar with.”

“Prime Minister Modi should remember that many autocrats have battled @AmnestyInternational over the decades -- and most of them are now in the dust bin of history,” tweeted Nicolas Kristof, a columnist of New York Times.

Human rights violations are at the peak in India under the Modi government as Muslims who born there and lived their lives had been deprived of their Indian citizenship. Use of military against innocent Kashmiri in Occupied valley and killings of innocent people there was the top agenda of the Modi government.

More From This Category
“Will you shut up man!” Biden tells Trump at ...
02:51 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
Indian court acquits all 32 accused in Babri ...
01:36 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
Kuwait to swear in new Emir after Sheikh Sabah's ...
01:16 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
Indian Vice President Naidu tests positive for ...
11:47 AM | 30 Sep, 2020
Kuwait Emir al-Sabah passes away
07:36 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
‘Will not be silenced,’ Amnesty International ...
07:15 PM | 29 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rhea Chakraborty 'an active member of a drug syndicate:' NCB
02:26 PM | 30 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr