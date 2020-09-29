Kuwait Emir al-Sabah passes away
07:36 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
Kuwait Emir al-Sabah passes away
Kuwaiti Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died Tuesday after suffering from unspecified illness. 

The deceased ruler had been providing treatment in a hospital in the US since July following a surgery in Kuwait that same month. 

Sheikh Sabah has ruled the Gulf state, an OPEC oil producer, since 2006 and has steered its foreign policy for more than 50 years.

On Sept. 14, Kuwait's prime minister had informed his Cabinet that the emir's health was improving.

World leaders has expressed sorrow over the demise of the Kuwait emir. 

Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, said in a tweet: “Our sincere condolences go to the Al-Sabah family and the people of Kuwait. Sheikh Sabah epitomised wisdom, tolerance, and peace and he was a great pioneer of Gulf cooperation. He served Kuwait with honor and grace, and his work will never be forgotten. May God have mercy on him”.

The position of the emir in Kuwait is a powerful one as he can order dissolve and override the parliament as well hold elections. 

