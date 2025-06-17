Trump warns Iran, demands unconditional surrender

US President Donald Trump has claimed in a series of posts on social media platform Truth Social that the United States has achieved “full control” over Iran’s airspace amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

“We have completely taken control of Iranian airspace,” Trump wrote, adding that although Iran possesses advanced radar systems and other defensive equipment, “they are no match for U.S.-made systems.”

The remarks come in the wake of a rapidly escalating conflict between Iran and Israel. For years, the US has provided Israel with substantial military assistance and state-of-the-art defense technology. However, following Friday’s flare-up in hostilities between the two countries, the US government officially stated that it had no involvement in Israel’s recent military actions against Iran.

In another post, Trump claimed US intelligence knew the whereabouts of Iran’s Supreme Leader, referring to him as the “so-called Supreme Leader.” He further stated, “He is an easy target, but he’s safe for now. We are not planning to eliminate him — yet.”

Despite this, Trump issued a stern warning. “We do not want missiles fired at civilians or our military personnel. Our patience is wearing thin,” he said.

In a third post, the former president escalated his rhetoric, demanding Iran’s “unconditional surrender.”

These statements mark a significant intensification in Trump’s tone amid growing fears of a broader regional conflict. While no formal military actions have been confirmed, his statements suggest a more aggressive posture toward Tehran than the Biden administration, which has so far tried to de-escalate tensions and avoid direct confrontation with Iran.

There has been no official response from the Iranian leadership so far, but regional analysts are warning that inflammatory rhetoric from high-level figures on either side could make diplomacy increasingly difficult.

As tensions rise, all eyes are on Washington, Tehran, and Tel Aviv for the next move in what could become a highly volatile chapter in Middle Eastern geopolitics.