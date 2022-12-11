Congratulations pour in from world leaders as Morocco becomes first Arab team to qualify for World Cup semis
11:16 AM | 11 Dec, 2022
Source: @FRMFOFFICIEL(Twitter) and social media pictures
DOHA – Morocco on Saturday etched history by becoming the first African and Arab nation to qualify for World Cup semi-finals by outfoxing favorites Portugal.

Morocco stunned Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal 1-0 to advance to FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final. Portugal continued to fight but eventually could not find a way through as Morocco's out-fought fancied Portugal, with Youssef En-Nesyri being commended as the man behind the rare victory.

Following the win, politicians, football legends, and celebrities commend the North African nation as they bag a maiden win for any African or Arab country.

King of Morocco King of Morocco reportedly started receiving felicitations from several heads of state on the Moroccan historic feat.

Reports in international media said Gabon President, French premier Emmanuel Macron, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al -Thani, Jordan’s King Abdallah II, Mauritanian President, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed Ben Zayed Al Nahyan, and others expressed their warm congratulations.

Several leaders including former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan also took to Twitter to congratulate the Moroccan King on incredible achievement’.

Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extends congratulations from the 'bottom of his heart' to the Moroccan national team. He also congratulated Moroccan nationals for this achievement.

It was reported that US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Twitter CEO Elon Musk, and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, expressed their best for the African state.

Check some of the other reactions:

Morocco will now lock horns with either England or France in the next round. France and England will face off in the last FIFA World Cup 2022's quarter-final tomorrow at 12 am.

