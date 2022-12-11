Sindh court approves three-day physical remand of senator Azam Swati in controversial tweets case
Web Desk
12:43 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
Sindh court approves three-day physical remand of senator Azam Swati in controversial tweets case
LARKANA – A local in the country’s southeastern region remanded PTI Senator Azam Swati in Sindh police custody for three days in case of obnoxious tweets against senior military officials.

Reports in local media said a judicial magistrate in Qambar approved three-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator in a case registered against him in the district for hurling threats and using foul language against military officials.

The development comes as Sindh police shifted him to District Qambar after taking his custody from Balochistan police earlier this week.

PTI leader, 74, is facing a flurry of cases across the South Asian country in wake of the tweets he shared on a microblogging platform, pointing out officials’ names.

He was first held by the Federal Investigators on October 14, and got bail in that case, and was detained on November 27, a day after PTI’s Rawalpindi power show. On December 2, Balochistan police arrested Swati for a similar case registered against him in Quetta.

Later, Balochistan High Court directed the government not to register any more cases against him in the region and ordered the quashing of all existing FIRs. After getting relief from the top court in the southwestern region, he was handed over to Sindh police.

