Mike Tyson, DJ Khaled pray for world peace during Umrah
JEDDAH – Mike Tyson, one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, and noted DJ and rapper DJ Khaled performed Umrah at Islam’s holiest site.
The Grammy Award-winner DJ Khaled shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, saying that the moment he walked into Mecca, his eyes welled up. He shared a series of clicks and videos from his visit to Mecca for the Islamic pilgrimage.
In one of the clips on the photo-sharing platform, the duo can be seen doing Tawaf – one of the principal rites of the pilgrimage walking in circles around the Holy Kaaba.
Shedding light on his long-lasting dream, Khaled Mohammed Khaled, known as DJ Khaled, said he wanted to go to Mecca to pray and to give gratitude to Allah. He mentioned praying for the world to have more love, life, peace, joy, health, and protection for everybody.
Khaled also shared a click with Mike Tyson, who embraced Islam in the 90s. “We are on our way to Makkah. Bless my brother Mike Tyson and his father as well. More love more blessings more life for everyone," the caption reads.
The visuals from Islam’s holy sites won millions of hearts and the pictures are doing rounds on the Internet.
Mike Tyson and Khaled were spotted performing Umrah, days after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan performed the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.
