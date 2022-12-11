Hania Aamir exudes weekend vibes in new viral pictures

Pakistani starlet Hania Aamir is adored by the masses for her bubbly antics and gorgeous looks; the actor is now creating a buzz on the internet with her latest clicks.

The Ishqiya star recently shared enjoying her day out moments as she is pictured in a black top coupled with spectacles. She flaunted the chilled-out Friday night vibes with modern attire sporting with a couple of dainty jewelry pieces.

Sharing the pictures, the 25-year-old just shared an emoji in the caption, while the stunning pictures were an instant hit on the internet with fans flooding the comment section, praising Hania’s charm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

The actor-model never fails to impress her fans with her captivating moments. Blessed with a charming personality, Hania has established a name for herself in the Pakistani showbiz industry with many hit projects.

Hania is all set to appear in the next serial Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha alongside Wahaj Ali and Zaviyaar Naumaan.

The actor gained rose to fame with her serial Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Ishqiya, and Mere Humsafar. She has also appeared in several Pakistani movies including Na Maloom Afraad 2 Superstar, and Parde Mein Rehne Do.