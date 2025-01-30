Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Nestlé Pakistan receives the highest honor—Climate Champion Award—at the 1st OICCI Climate Excellence Awards

Nestle Pakistan Receives The Highest Honor Climate Champion Award At The 1st Oicci Climate Excellence Awards

 

Nestlé Pakistan’s efforts towards climate action, sustainability, renewable energy, and regenerative agriculture were recognized at the 1st OICCI Climate Excellence Awards, as it won the top Climate Champion Award, held during the two-day 3rd Pakistan Climate Conference 2025.

Chief guest at the conference Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, emphasized the importance of climate change and urged organizations to step forward and play a greater role with the government to mitigate this challenge.

Acknowledging Nestlé’s role, the chief minister said, “While visiting the conference stalls I was glad to see how organisations like Nestlé are already supporting efficient irrigation technologies like drip irrigation in regenerative agriculture practices.”

Jason Avanceña Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan said, “We are committed to be a force for good, and our efforts underscores our commitment to sustainability and creating shared value for the people of Pakistan, as we take significant strides towards a cleaner environment and a more sustainable future.”

Speaking at the event, OICCI Secretary-General M. Abdul Aleem said, “The 3rd Pakistan Climate Conference has underscored the urgency of climate action and the pivotal role businesses must play in driving sustainable solutions. Our first OICCI Climate Excellence Awards have recognized industry leaders who have set a benchmark for environmental responsibility.”

Nestlé, as part of its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with its 2050 Net Zero commitments, as well as the Pakistan government’s UN climate change pledge, earlier invested PKR 2 billion in renewable power and sustainability initiatives, operationalizing two 2.5 and 2.6 MW solar power plants, and a biomass boiler. Nestlé announced its commitment to reduce its emissions versus 2018 by 20% by 2025, 50% by 2030, and reach Net Zero by 2050, in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 13 and 15.

 

 

