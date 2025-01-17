Imf Projects 3pc Economic Growth For Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that Pakistan’s economic growth will remain at 3% in the current fiscal year and increase to 4% in the next fiscal year.

The IMF has released its new World Economic Outlook report for FY 2024-25, stating that India’s economic growth is expected to be 6.5% this fiscal year and maintain the same rate next year.

According to the report, the U.S. economy is anticipated to grow by 2.7% this year, with a forecasted slowdown to 2.1% in the next fiscal year.

Similarly, China’s economic growth is projected at 4.6% this year, with a slight decrease to 4.5% next year.

The IMF also highlighted that the UK’s economic growth is expected to reach 1.6% this year and 1.5% in the next fiscal year.