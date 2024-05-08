Nepra increases electricity price by Rs2.83 per unit for May 2024

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) announced an increase in power tariff on account of fuel cost adjustment.

The regulatory authority has jacked up the electricity cost by Rs2.83 per unit and it will be applicable to bills for the month of May 2024.

The decision would put an additional burden of Rs26 billion on consumers while it will not be applicable to K-Electric customers and lifeline consumers.

Last month, the government also increased electricity tariff by Rs4.92 per unit under the monthly fuel cost adjustment.

The power regulatory body hiked the price for February which was received from the consumers in the bills of April 2024.