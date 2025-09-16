Ricky Ponting sets record straight amid Viral Handshake Controversy

ISLAMABAD – Indian’s theatrics in the blockbuster game against Pakistan sparked new controversy as international star came down hard on Men in Blue for politicising gentleman’s game.

Amid online buzz, a viral social media post claiming that Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting criticised India after their Asia Cup 2025 clash with Pakistan has been completely debunked.

The match saw India chase down Pakistan’s 128-run target, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav finishing the job in the 16th over. But it was a post-match handshake snub that has everyone’s taklking. Yadav and Shivam Dube opted for fist bumps, leaving Pakistan’s players waiting in an awkward standoff.

Later, reports circulated, alleging Aussie cricket coach Ricky Ponting called India “perpetual sore losers” while hailing Pakistan as “true champions of the gentleman’s game.” Ponting however took to social media, denying claims and confirming he had made no public statements about the match.

The controversy has now gone viral, fueling heated debates among fans worldwide.