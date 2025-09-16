Pakistani sisters divide internet for recording father’s last moment in viral vlog

LAHORE – Pakistani content creators usually do a lot of gimmicks for viral fame, and now two sisters caused uproar, recording what should have been a family’s most private, heart-wrenching moments.

It was their father’s final hours that they recorded and posts on social media vlog. Instead of being by his side in quiet grief, the sisters appeared in front of the camera, smiling at times, urging viewers to like and subscribe to their YouTube channel.

A clip circulating on social media caused widespread anger and disbelief after showing two daughters vlogging during their father’s last moments. In the footage, the elderly man is seen struggling between life and death, while his daughters remain in front of the camera, urging viewers to like and subscribe to their YouTube channel.

Social media users condemned the incident as inhumane and unethical, saying the pursuit of online fame dented basic human values and respect for emotions. Netizens said a person’s final hours are deeply sensitive, and exploiting them for views is both shocking and shameful.

Some critics stressed that such actions harm family bonds and set a negative precedent in society. Public figures have called for stricter regulations on social media platforms to prevent similar content and protect human dignity.

User Athar Saleem shared a clip online, writing that extreme insensitivity was “heartbreaking” and attributing it to greed for social media attention and monetary gain. PML-N leader Hina Parvez Butt also called out this trend, saying society is deteriorating, warning that such examples mislead younger generations who aspire to earn large sums online without hard work.

As some called it out, a few argued that poverty might have driven the daughters to make the video. Critics stressed that, regardless of circumstances, dignity and respect should remain paramount during a loved one’s final moments.