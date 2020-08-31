Pakistan PM warns 'tough action' against people fanning sectarianism
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday thanked the nation on peaceful observing of Ashura, however warned "tough action" against those fanning sectarianism.
"I want to thank our nation for the peaceful observing of Ashura in the country...
Unfortunately, information has come to me of elements who tried to ignite flames of sectarianism on this occasion," the Prime Minister tweeted.
I want to thank our nation for the peaceful observing of Ashura in the country. However, unfortunately, information has come to me of elements who tried to ignite flames of sectarianism on this occasion and I will be taking very tough action against them.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 31, 2020
The Prime Minister warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in spreading hate among different sects.
"I will be taking very tough action against them," he said.
Earlier, he mentioned the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain and asked the Kashmiri people to get inspiration from Karbala.
- New Zealand designates Christchurch shooter as terrorist entity12:35 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Security Council ‘ignoring’ terrorism by extremist, fascist ...12:22 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Maryam Nawaz appears before IHC in Avenfield Reference Case11:22 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Emma Roberts is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett ...11:18 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
-
- Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold war to be launched on November 1310:13 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
- Chadwick's last tweet becomes the most liked on Twitter03:51 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
- Momal Sheikh and husband welcome a baby girl03:30 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020