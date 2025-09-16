Parrot owners in Punjab now required to Pay Rs1,000 Registration Fee

LAHORE – Punjab government introduced new law to regulate keeping and trade of pet parrots, a move aimed to curb illegal sales and ensure the protection of some exotic birds like Alexandrine Parakeet.

Under new legislation, Alexandrine, Rose-ringed, Slaty-headed, and Plum-headed parrots will now fall under the registration system and have been included in the second schedule. Each parrot will require a registration fee of Rs1,000 as per the regulation.

Parrot owners must now register as licensed breeders or dealers, and parrots can only be bought or sold through registered, licensed dealers. Breeders have been classified into two categories: first small breeders, who keep and breed a limited number of parrots, then large breeders, who engage in commercial breeding and sale-purchase.

Officials from Wildlife Department explained that law aims to protect rare and local parrot species, prevent illegal smuggling and trade, and bring parrot breeding into a legal framework.

Officials also warned that the law is effective immediately, and anyone found violating its provisions will face legal action.

This step is being hailed as a major initiative for wildlife conservation in the province and is expected to promote responsible pet ownership while protecting endangered parrot species.