Hen or Parrot: Karachi man's failed attempt to sell on OLX

Noor Fatima 03:26 PM | 12 May, 2023
Source: Instagram

A scene straight out of a movie! A Pakistani citizen became a source of humour during this crucial time in the country. The unidentified individual from Karachi had the internet in fits after he tried to sell a green color painted hen as a parrot on the popular online marketplace, OLX, for PKR 6,500.

The seller originally put up an advertisement on the website claiming that he needs to sell the unusual ‘parrot’ for a whopping price in this economy. Sharing an image of the parrot, the seller informed the audience of the pet’s strange habit of crowing at sunrise and doesn’t talk like usual parrots do.

In reality, the smarty-pants painted the hen green and tried to disguise it as a parrot to mooch money off someone but failed as people noticed the animal’s uncanny resemblance to a hen.

The advertisement read, “Parrot for sale. Green color. Baatein nai krta bus subah murgio jaisi awaz niklta hai pta nai q. Only interested people DM me [Parrot for sale. Green color. Doesn’t talk but crows like a rooster in the morning. Only interested people DM me]”

The news garnered many reactions from social media users who couldn’t decide whether to laugh on the person’s failed attempt or worry about the lengths people will go to commit fraud.

Cockfighting — ‘Helpless’ rooster waiting for bail in Sindh for 8 months

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

