Hen or Parrot: Karachi man's failed attempt to sell on OLX

A scene straight out of a movie! A Pakistani citizen became a source of humour during this crucial time in the country. The unidentified individual from Karachi had the internet in fits after he tried to sell a green color painted hen as a parrot on the popular online marketplace, OLX, for PKR 6,500.
The seller originally put up an advertisement on the website claiming that he needs to sell the unusual ‘parrot’ for a whopping price in this economy. Sharing an image of the parrot, the seller informed the audience of the pet’s strange habit of crowing at sunrise and doesn’t talk like usual parrots do.
In reality, the smarty-pants painted the hen green and tried to disguise it as a parrot to mooch money off someone but failed as people noticed the animal’s uncanny resemblance to a hen.
The advertisement read, “Parrot for sale. Green color. Baatein nai krta bus subah murgio jaisi awaz niklta hai pta nai q. Only interested people DM me [Parrot for sale. Green color. Doesn’t talk but crows like a rooster in the morning. Only interested people DM me]”
The news garnered many reactions from social media users who couldn’t decide whether to laugh on the person’s failed attempt or worry about the lengths people will go to commit fraud.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 12, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|769.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|42.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944
|951
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,100 on Friday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 201,560.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 215,507.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
