Japanese sisters declared world's oldest twins

The Guinness World Records has certified two Japanese sisters as the world's oldest living identical twins at the age of 107 years and 300 days.

The previous record was held by late Japanese twin sisters Kin Narita and Gin Kanie which has now been broken by Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama.

Born on November 5, 1913, the Japanese sisters lived on Shodoshima island. The following announcement was made on Monday to coincide with Respect for the Aged Day.

Due to the pandemic, the sisters who lived in different parts of Japan were sent their official certificates. Moreover, Umeno has four children and Koume has three.

The twins were recognised as the new titleholders on 1 September, Guinness said in a statement on Monday.

Previously, the record holders Kin and Gin held the title of oldest identical twins at 107 years and 175 days since Kin's death in January 2000. Gin died the following year, aged 108.

According to Guinness, the oldest living person is a 118-year-old Japanese woman Kane Tanaka.