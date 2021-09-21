Pakistan gives a boost to cricket in Uzbekistan

LAHORE – As a step towards improving relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan through cricket diplomacy, the Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket Federation of Uzbekistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for promotion of the game by developing a working relationship to enhance the capacity, professionalism and performance of the game in Uzbekistan.

As per the MoU, the PCB will plan, organise and implement player development programmes including two high performance camps for emerging players at the National High Performance Centre, Lahore. These programmes will aim to improve the technical, tactical, mental and game abilities of the players in Uzbekistan.

The PCB will also send its staff to deliver game development programmes in Uzbekistan which will include preliminary curator and grounds staff courses, PCB Level 1 Umpiring Course, Advanced Level 2 Coaching Course, training and analysts courses for various levels will also be conducted.

The PCB will also help prepare Uzbekistan players on life skills and provide guidance on anti-doping, anti-corruption and code of conduct obligations.

Additionally, the PCB will also explore the opportunity of inviting a team from Uzbekistan for participation in domestic tournaments in Pakistan.