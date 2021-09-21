Pakistan gives a boost to cricket in Uzbekistan

06:44 PM | 21 Sep, 2021
Pakistan gives a boost to cricket in Uzbekistan
Share

LAHORE – As a step towards improving relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan through cricket diplomacy, the Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket Federation of Uzbekistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for promotion of the game by developing a working relationship to enhance the capacity, professionalism and performance of the game in Uzbekistan.

As per the MoU, the PCB will plan, organise and implement player development programmes including two high performance camps for emerging players at the National High Performance Centre, Lahore. These programmes will aim to improve the technical, tactical, mental and game abilities of the players in Uzbekistan.

The PCB will also send its staff to deliver game development programmes in Uzbekistan which will include preliminary curator and grounds staff courses, PCB Level 1 Umpiring Course, Advanced Level 2 Coaching Course, training and analysts courses for various levels will also be conducted.

The PCB will also help prepare Uzbekistan players on life skills and provide guidance on anti-doping, anti-corruption and code of conduct obligations.

Additionally, the PCB will also explore the opportunity of inviting a team from Uzbekistan for participation in domestic tournaments in Pakistan.

NZ Cricket chief offers compensation for ... 12:40 PM | 20 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – New Zealand Cricket Chief David White hinted at resuming the T20 series in the future after Kiwis ...

More From This Category
New Zealand to tour India in November
04:11 PM | 21 Sep, 2021
Pakistan mulls legal action against England, NZ ...
01:36 PM | 21 Sep, 2021
England withdraw from cricket series with Pakistan
10:25 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
Pakistan's best shortest format players assemble ...
07:58 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
GSV overwhelmed by PFL franchise bids from around ...
05:43 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
Kiwis captain terms pulling out of Pakistan ahead ...
01:38 PM | 20 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Twitter wishes Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his 33rd birthday
04:36 PM | 21 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr