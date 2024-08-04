Mouni Roy sets pulses racing with new bold pictures

Bollywood babe Mouni Roy continues to ace art of remaining in the limelight as she never shied away from flaunting flamboyance.
The Made in China star took to Instagram and shared couple of pictures of herself dressed in a black top dress as posed on railing of her balcony.
Auni Roy is known for her roles in Hindi TV series and films. She rose to fame with Naagin and its sequel, earning multiple awards. Starting her career with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she debuted in Punjabi cinema with Hero Hitler in Love (2011) and made her Hindi film debut with Gold (2018).
Her performance in Brahmāstra received critical acclaim, earning her an IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actress and a Filmfare nomination.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 4, 2024 in open market.
On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
