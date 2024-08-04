Mouni Roy sets pulses racing with new bold pictures

Bollywood babe Mouni Roy continues to ace art of remaining in the limelight as she never shied away from flaunting flamboyance.

The Made in China star took to Instagram and shared couple of pictures of herself dressed in a black top dress as posed on railing of her balcony.

Auni Roy is known for her roles in Hindi TV series and films. She rose to fame with Naagin and its sequel, earning multiple awards. Starting her career with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she debuted in Punjabi cinema with Hero Hitler in Love (2011) and made her Hindi film debut with Gold (2018).

Her performance in Brahmāstra received critical acclaim, earning her an IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actress and a Filmfare nomination.