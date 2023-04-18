Search

Saba Qamar stuns fans with timeless and chic photoshoot

Maheen Khawaja 05:09 PM | 18 Apr, 2023
Source: Saba Qamar (Instagram)

The Lollywood queen Saba Qamar is an absolute stunner who has mastered the art to turn heads with her one glimpse. The Baaghi star has become the quintessential choice for numerous brands with our timelines studded with portraits of her. 

Now, she has once again taken social media by storm with her latest photoshoot that was a collaboration between the creative genius Shiraz Malik and media agency 1/2 Full Studio. Yogi Studio and Shoaib Khan captured the mesmerizing shots, showcasing Saba's beauty and poise in each frame.

Fans were left awestruck as she effortlessly rocked an elegant white oversized blazer paired with a Barrie Roll-Neck Cashmere Collar and high-waist wide-leg trousers, creating a timeless and chic look. The outfit perfectly complements her personality, and it's no wonder fans are gushing over her latest fashion statement.

Professional makeup artist Mahira Khan and stylist Haram worked their magic to ensure that Saba's flawless hair and makeup complemented her overall look perfectly. The soft waves in her hair and minimal yet elegant makeup also accentuated her natural beauty.

"Real style is never right or wrong. It’s all a matter of being yourself," wrote the Sar-e-Rah actress.

Here's what the fans and fellow celebrities had to say:

On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Mandi, Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Serial Killer, and Gunnah.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

